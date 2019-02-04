UPDATE: Man still on the loose after stealing, crashing van

UPDATE MONDAY 8.30AM: The man who stole a van and crashed it into a building is still on the run from police.

Police media said the man from the incident yesterday morning is still missing.

They are following up leads.

The van was stolen from Edward St, Berserker Contributed

INITIAL SUNDAY 8.30AM: A MAN has stolen a van, crashed it and run off.

Around 5am, a man broke into Guppy's Early Learning Centre on Edward St, Berserker.

He then stole a 2011 Toyota Hiace van.

A man stole a van from Guppy's Early Learning Centre and then crashed it into a building on Berserker St at 5am on Sunday morning. Contributed

Shortly after, he crashed it 3km up the road on Berserker st, in front of a building, significantly damaging the building.

The man then took off on foot.