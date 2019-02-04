UPDATE: Man still on the loose after stealing, crashing van
UPDATE MONDAY 8.30AM: The man who stole a van and crashed it into a building is still on the run from police.
Police media said the man from the incident yesterday morning is still missing.
They are following up leads.
INITIAL SUNDAY 8.30AM: A MAN has stolen a van, crashed it and run off.
Around 5am, a man broke into Guppy's Early Learning Centre on Edward St, Berserker.
He then stole a 2011 Toyota Hiace van.
Shortly after, he crashed it 3km up the road on Berserker st, in front of a building, significantly damaging the building.
The man then took off on foot.