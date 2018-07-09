UPDATE: Man suffers chest injury following CQ crash

A ute has crashed into an embankment at Doblo's Fruit Market. Witnesses on scene said the driver accidentally put his vehicle in gear, not reverse.

11.10AM: A man in his 40s has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital following a crash in Goodsall St, North Rockhampton.

One of his daughters, who was uninjured, has gone with him in the ambulance.

10.45am: Emergency services are at the scene of a traffic accident near Doblo's Fruit Market in North Rockhampton.

Initial reports from the scene indicate a 43-year-old man has suffered a chest injury while three children are not hurt.

Paramedics are assessing those involved.

