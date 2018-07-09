Menu
A ute has crashed into an embankment at Doblo's Fruit Market. Witnesses on scene said the driver accidentally put his vehicle in gear, not reverse. Contributed
News

UPDATE: Man suffers chest injury following CQ crash

9th Jul 2018 11:26 AM

11.10AM: A man in his 40s has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital following a crash in Goodsall St, North Rockhampton.

One of his daughters, who was uninjured, has gone with him in the ambulance.

Witnesses on scene said the driver accidentally put his vehicle in gear, not reverse.

10.45am: Emergency services are at the scene of a traffic accident near Doblo's Fruit Market in North Rockhampton.

Initial reports from the scene indicate a 43-year-old man has suffered a chest injury while three children are not hurt.

Paramedics are assessing those involved.

More to follow.

