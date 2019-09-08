UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after crashing into a house
3PM: ONE man has been taken to hospital after he crashed his vehicle into a house in Park Avenue.
At 2.43pm, Queensland Ambulance Service was called to a reports of a vehicle into the side of a house on Haynes St.
A man in his 50s was treated on scene for minor injuries and disorientation. He was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.
2.45PM: EMERGENCY services are racing to Park Avenue, Rockhampton, after a car was reported to have crashed into the side of a house on Haynes St.
Initial reports indicate the house has received no structural damage.