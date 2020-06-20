Menu
QAS paramedics are responding to a single vehicle rollover in Ogmore.
Breaking

UPDATE: Man taken to hospital following vehicle rollover

Kaitlyn Smith
20th Jun 2020 10:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A man has been taken to hospital this morning following a single-vehicle rollover at Ogmore.

It is understood the vehicle rolled off the side of Ogmore rd just after 10am.

The male patient suffered minor injuries.

He has been transported to hospital in a stable condition.

INITIAL: The rollover of a single vehicle in Ogmore has sent emergency services racing to the scene.

Initial reports suggest the accident occurred just after 10am this morning on Ogmore Rd, roughly 50km north of Marlborough.

The condition of the vehicle’s passengers is unknown at this time.

Paramedics are currently en route.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

