The RACQ CapRescue helicopter at the scene.
UPDATE: Man trampled by bull suffers extensive head injuries

Timothy Cox
11th Jun 2021 8:32 AM
UPDATE Friday 8.30am: The Rescue 300 crew had to stabilise the patient before they could fly him to the Rockhampton Hospital.

He suffered suspected internal bleeding and “extensive” head injuries after being trampled by a bull.

His condition was described as critical but stable.

Thursday: The RACQ CapRescue helicopter was sent to treat a man struck by a bovine animal on Thursday afternoon.

Paramedics were called at 3.45pm to the incident at a private address south of Comet.

Crews treated a man in his 20s who was in a critical but stable condition with chest and facial injuries.

