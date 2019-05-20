Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
UPDATE: Man transported to hospital following hit and run

Aden Stokes
by
19th May 2019 5:10 PM
5.45PM: A MAN has been transported to Biloela Hospital following an alleged hit and run.

At 4.50pm, a man in his 20s was struck by a vehicle on Sellheim St, Biloela.

He sustained minor head, leg and arm injuries and was transported to Biloela Hospital in a stable condition.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokesperson, police are investigating the incident.

Police believe that it may be related to a three to four person brawl that occurred at 2.45pm on Netley St, Biloela.

5.10PM: A MAN has been hit by a car in Biloela in what appears to be an alleged hit and run.

At 4.50pm, a man in his 20s was struck by a vehicle on Sellheim St, Biloela.

Early reports indicate Queensland Ambulance Service found the man sitting by the side of the road, conscious and breathing, when they arrived on the scene.

Queensland Police Service was also called to the scene.

According to a QAS spokesperson, the man was observed at the scene, but the vehicle was not.

Paramedics are currently assessing the man.

More to come.

