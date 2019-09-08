Menu
A car has crashed into a house on Haynes St, Park Avenue.
UPDATE: Man treated after crashing into house in North Rocky

Aden Stokes
8th Sep 2019 2:50 PM
3PM: PARAMEDICS are on scene with a man after he crashed his vehicle into a house in Park Avenue.

At 2.43pm, Queensland Ambulance Service was called to a reports of a vehicle into the side of a house on Haynes St.

A man in his 50s was treated on scene for minor injuries and disorientation. It is unknown at this stage whether he will be transported to hospital.

2.45PM: EMERGENCY services are racing to Park Avenue, Rockhampton, after a car was reported to have crashed into the side of a house on Haynes St.

Initial reports indicate the house has received no structural damage.

