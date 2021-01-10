Menu
Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
UPDATE: Man ‘with mullet’ spotted walking near Sth Rocky pub

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
10th Jan 2021 11:07 AM
12:20PM

Multiple police units are searching the area around the Red Lion after “the man with the mullet” was reporedly seen near the intersection of Fitzroy St and Murray St.

EARLIER TODAY: Police are on the lookout for a man in his 30s who reportedly assaulted pharmacy staff in South Rockhampton on Sunday morning because he didn’t want to pay his bill.

The man is described as in his 30s, with a tan, a mullet and a bandaged right foot.

He was last seen around the McDonald’s carpark in South Rockhampton about 10.15am.

Reports are coming in he might have been involved in a similar incident elsewhere on Sunday morning.

More to come.

