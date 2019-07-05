UPDATE: Management breaks silence on child codeine incident

UPDATE: Three children were believed to have ingested codeine at Skippy's Gracemere.

INVESTIGATIONS into how three children consumed codeine while at a Rockhampton daycare centre are continuing.

The children, believed to be fours years old, were transported to hospital from Skippy's early learning centre in Gracemere yesterday afternoon when they began to react to the ingested substance.

A spokesperson from Skippy's Early Learning Centre said investigations would continue until they got to the bottom of it.

"Our first and foremost priority is the health, safety and wellbeing of the children in our care,” A spokesperson said.

"The Management of Skippy's Gracemere is taking this occurrence very seriously, and it will be investigated to the fullest extent.”

It was previously suggested the codeine was medication for another child.

A spokesperson from Rockhampton Hospital confirmed all three children were released from hospital last night.