Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UPDATE: Three children were believed to have ingested codeine at Skippy's Gracemere.
UPDATE: Three children were believed to have ingested codeine at Skippy's Gracemere.
News

UPDATE: Management breaks silence on child codeine incident

Meg Bolton
by
5th Jul 2019 5:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INVESTIGATIONS into how three children consumed codeine while at a Rockhampton daycare centre are continuing.

The children, believed to be fours years old, were transported to hospital from Skippy's early learning centre in Gracemere yesterday afternoon when they began to react to the ingested substance.

A spokesperson from Skippy's Early Learning Centre said investigations would continue until they got to the bottom of it.

"Our first and foremost priority is the health, safety and wellbeing of the children in our care,” A spokesperson said.

"The Management of Skippy's Gracemere is taking this occurrence very seriously, and it will be investigated to the fullest extent.”

It was previously suggested the codeine was medication for another child.

A spokesperson from Rockhampton Hospital confirmed all three children were released from hospital last night.

childcare codeine gracemere rockhampton skippy's
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Police make arrest following bomb hoax spree

    premium_icon Police make arrest following bomb hoax spree

    Breaking 5.30PM: Breakthrough comes after call made against media outlet.

    • 5th Jul 2019 5:33 PM
    Community to celebrate life of miner tragically killed

    premium_icon Community to celebrate life of miner tragically killed

    News A ceremony will be held to celebrate the life of David Routledge.

    VIDEO: Well known CQ wreckers' shed destroyed by fire

    premium_icon VIDEO: Well known CQ wreckers' shed destroyed by fire

    News 8.40AM: Two large fires caused 'significant damage'

    DENGUE UPDATE: Rockhampton dengue hotspots revealed

    premium_icon DENGUE UPDATE: Rockhampton dengue hotspots revealed

    News Flu-like symptoms include high fever and joint pain