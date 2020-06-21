UPDATE: Manhunt for youth offenders after joyride crash

Juveniles have crashed and abandoned a car in Berserker this afternoon.

Juveniles have crashed and abandoned a car in Berserker this afternoon.

UPDATE: The search for two juvenile offenders is continuing after the pair crashed a vehicle into a traffic light pole in Berserker this afternoon.

It is understood the two children fled the scene, escaping through a nearby property.

The black Hyundai Getz has since been towed from the scene at Musgrave and High St.

Investigations into whether the vehicle has been reported stolen are ongoing.

Traffic was affected for only a short time. However, is now operating as usual.

INITIAL: Underage occupants of a car have reportedly crashed into a traffic light at an intersection in Berserker this afternoon.

It is understood two children, whose ages are unconfirmed at this time, lost control of the black Hyundai Getz and veered into a traffic light pole.

The incident occurred just after midday today at the intersection of Musgrave and High St.

Earlier reports suggest the vehicle had been sighted multiple times driving erratically and swerving across roads.

QFS have also been called to scene following reports of significant amounts of fluid leaking on to the road.

It is believed the two juveniles have fled the scene on-foot. A manhunt is now underway to locate them.

More to come.