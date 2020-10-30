UPDATE: Man’s hand ‘degloved’ in meatworks accident

Paramedics are attending a workplace accident at a Rockhampton meatworks.

UPDATE, 1.20pm: A 19-year-old man has been taken to hospital following a workplace accident at JBS Australia.

It is believed the young man’s hand became trapped inside a roller machine.

He sustained serious injuries, though was able to free his hand.

The hand has reportedly been partially degloved and tendons visible.

Paramedics transported the young man to Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition.



The incident occurred around 11.10am at JBS Australia's Nerimbera site.

It is unclear at this time how the incident occurred.

