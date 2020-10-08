Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
PRISON DRAMA: A man has been injured in a physical assault at the jail.
PRISON DRAMA: A man has been injured in a physical assault at the jail.
Breaking

UPDATE: Man’s head, ribs busted in savage CQ prison attack

kaitlyn smith
8th Oct 2020 3:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 3pm: A QCS spokesman has this afternoon confirmed the serious assault of a prisoner at Capricornia Correctional Centre today.

The vicious attack reportedly broke out around 12.40pm at the Etna Creek facility.

It is understood the man suffered both rib and facial injuries in the attack.

He has since been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

The alleged offender in the attack has been escorted to the Detention Unit.

INITIAL, 1pm: Paramedics are currently attending the Capricornia Correctional Centre at Etna Creek after a man was reportedly assaulted.

It is understood the male, believed to be a prisoner, was harmed around 12.40pm this afternoon.

Early reports suggest the man sustained a significant head injury in the attack.

Details surrounding the physical altercation are unknown at this time.

More to come.

capricornia correntional centre jail attack
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brahman week wraps up at CQLX with $9.6 million in sales

        Premium Content Brahman week wraps up at CQLX with $9.6 million in sales

        Rural Day three resulted in a bull selling for $140,000 to a Dalby buyer

        CQ man appeals to have rape conviction overturned

        Premium Content CQ man appeals to have rape conviction overturned

        Crime It is claimed the guilty verdict was ‘unreasonable’ and ‘irrationally...

        Crowds to return as young guns prep for CQ Cup Clash

        Premium Content Crowds to return as young guns prep for CQ Cup Clash

        Basketball This weekend’s game will be the first major one to take place since COVID-19...

        EXCLUSIVE: Surprise plans proposed for old Bunnings site

        Premium Content EXCLUSIVE: Surprise plans proposed for old Bunnings site

        Business The Rockhampton site has sat dormant since March 2018 when the hardware giant moved...