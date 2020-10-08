UPDATE: Man’s head, ribs busted in savage CQ prison attack

PRISON DRAMA: A man has been injured in a physical assault at the jail.

UPDATE, 3pm: A QCS spokesman has this afternoon confirmed the serious assault of a prisoner at Capricornia Correctional Centre today.

The vicious attack reportedly broke out around 12.40pm at the Etna Creek facility.

It is understood the man suffered both rib and facial injuries in the attack.

He has since been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

The alleged offender in the attack has been escorted to the Detention Unit.

INITIAL, 1pm: Paramedics are currently attending the Capricornia Correctional Centre at Etna Creek after a man was reportedly assaulted.

It is understood the male, believed to be a prisoner, was harmed around 12.40pm this afternoon.

Early reports suggest the man sustained a significant head injury in the attack.

Details surrounding the physical altercation are unknown at this time.

More to come.