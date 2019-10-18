Update: Marge, the rains are here!

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for areas in the Central Highlands and Coalfields.

Update 7.59pm: The skies have opened up over Rockhampton, as thunderstorms move east from the Central Highlands.

Thunder, lightning and light gusts are currently hitting the Beef Capital, with falls of up to 20mm expected for West Rockhampton.

Rockhampton is currently enjoying a downpour as storms weaken and head towards the coast.

Bureau of Meteorology’s Lauren Pattie said Westwood has received 14mm, with similar amounts inland, and Dululu picked up 24mm.

“It’s dying as it heads towards the coast. This is the last of it,” she said.

“The storm is weakening as it approaches.”

The rain activity is expected to continue for the next half an hour to hour.

Update 5.36pm: Severe thunderstorms are headed east from the Central Highlands, with areas around Baralaba receiving 10-20mm and Blackwater copping damaging wind gusts of 91km/h.

Gauges south of Emerald and towards Blackwater are reporting levels of 3-8mm.

Bureau of Meteorology’s David Crock said there is a chance some activity could head to Rockhampton within the next two hours.

“It’s most likely that any storms activity that gets that close to the coast will die off because of the cooler air from the sea,” he said.

“There’s a chance Rockhampton could get something. Not heaps of rain, unless it gets a proper storm through.

“There might be a thundery shower or a bit of a wind gust.”

The main storm activity is currently sitting out west towards Blackwater.

Initial Story: A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for Springsure, east of Carnarvon National Park and Rolleston in the Central Highlands and Coalfields.

Damaging winds possibly reaching 90km/h and large hailstones measuring 2cm diameter are predicted to affect the area over the next several hours.

Bureau of Meteorology’s Lachlan Stoney said damaging wind gusts are the main threat for the area.

“The general expectation is storms will develop and move towards the east. Storms are within that particular area and there is a bit of cloud building to the east in the Blackwater, Blackdown Tablelands areas,” he said.

“There is some cloud there that could develop into storms.

“(Any activity) at Rockhampton or the coast would be more likely in the afternoon or potentially the early evening, but I wouldn’t expect anything in Rockhampton before 5pm.

“The storms should be mostly clear in the evening.”

Another storm update will be issued by 4.45pm.

