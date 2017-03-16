UPDATE: Mine reopened after death of Rocky worker

UPDATE 12PM: POLICE have confirmed the contractor who died at Lake Lindsay on Wednesday was a 67-year-old man from Rockhampton.

He was working as a dragline operator when he suffered the fatal heart attack.

The Anglo American mine has reopened today, after closing yesterday out of respect for his family and co-workers.

Coal generic Hay Point Coal Terminal stacker retriver Emily Smith

UPDATE WEDNESDAY: EMPLOYEES at Lake Lindsay were told not to come to work today and the Anglo American mine was closed following the death of a contractor at the site this morning.

WEDNESDAY 2PM: A MINING contractor has died at a Bowen Basin mine site this morning.

The OneKey contractor is believed to have been working at Anglo American's Lake Lindsay mine, near Middlemount, when he suffered a heart attack.

A police spokesperson confirmed it had attended a "medical incident" early Wednesday morning.

More to come.