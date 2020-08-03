UPDATE: Minor injuries after car slams into doctor’s surgery

A vehicle driven 78-year-old man has crashed into a Yeppoon doctor’s surgery.

UPDATE, 5.50pm: The 78-year-old man who earlier today crashed into the fence of a medical practice has escaped unharmed.

Early reports suggest he lost control of his vehicle before careening into the property’s perimeter.

While the fence suffered some destruction, no damage was reported to the building itself.

The man was assessed at the scene by the practice’s doctors.

No serious injuries were sustained.

INITIAL, 3.40pm: Emergency services are responding to a vehicle which has reportedly crashed into the fence of a doctor’s surgery on the Capricorn Coast.

It is understood the 78-year-old male lost control of the vehicle around 3.30pm at Yeppoon Family Practice on Normanby St.

Early reports suggest the incident was only minor, with the property sustaining only a small amount of damage.

No serious injuries are yet to be reported.

QAS and QFES are currently en route.