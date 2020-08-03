Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A vehicle driven 78-year-old man has crashed into a Yeppoon doctor’s surgery.
A vehicle driven 78-year-old man has crashed into a Yeppoon doctor’s surgery.
Breaking

UPDATE: Minor injuries after car slams into doctor’s surgery

kaitlyn smith
3rd Aug 2020 3:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 5.50pm: The 78-year-old man who earlier today crashed into the fence of a medical practice has escaped unharmed.

Early reports suggest he lost control of his vehicle before careening into the property’s perimeter.

While the fence suffered some destruction, no damage was reported to the building itself.

The man was assessed at the scene by the practice’s doctors.

No serious injuries were sustained.

INITIAL, 3.40pm: Emergency services are responding to a vehicle which has reportedly crashed into the fence of a doctor’s surgery on the Capricorn Coast.

It is understood the 78-year-old male lost control of the vehicle around 3.30pm at Yeppoon Family Practice on Normanby St.

Early reports suggest the incident was only minor, with the property sustaining only a small amount of damage.

No serious injuries are yet to be reported.

QAS and QFES are currently en route.

road traffic crash yeppoon family practice
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Perfection’: Winning yacht crew hopes to inspire sailors

        premium_icon ‘Perfection’: Winning yacht crew hopes to inspire sailors

        Water Sports Envy Scooters was the first boat across the line for the Brisbane to Keppel Tropical Yacht Race at the weekend.

        MEGA GALLERY: 100+ sport shots of players in action

        premium_icon MEGA GALLERY: 100+ sport shots of players in action

        Life Cap Coast Crocs, Frenchville, Southern Golds, Brothers, Park Avenue, TCC...

        Brown snake surprise for resident as creatures on move in CQ

        premium_icon Brown snake surprise for resident as creatures on move in CQ

        News What to do if you come across a snake in the Rockhampton region.

        Jaguar driver busted four times over the limit

        premium_icon Jaguar driver busted four times over the limit

        News He came to the attention of police when he drove into a car park and stumbled out...