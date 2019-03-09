Menu
MISSING: Clermont man Ricky Keenan hasn't been seen since the afternoon of March 3.
News

UPDATE: Missing Clermont man found

9th Mar 2019 9:50 AM

SATRUDAY 9:50AM: QUEENSLAND Police have confirmed a 24-year-old Clermont man has been located safe and well after being reported as missing.

Ricky Keenan hadn't been seen since March 3 when he was reported missing by family.

FRIDAY: QUEENSLAND Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 24-year-old Clermont man who has been missing for almost a week.

Ricky Keenen was last seen on the afternoon of Sunday, March 3.

Police say there are concerns for his safety as he has a medical condition and has not returned home or contacted his family, which is out of character for Mr Keenan.

Mr Keenan is described as being about 185cm tall, with dark brown hair and a solid build.

Police are asking Mr Keenan or anyone who may have seen him or knows his whereabouts to contact them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

