UPDATE: Missing Rocky man located

MISSING: Rockhampton man Michael Hall, 44, was last heard from Monday night.

7pm: The 44-year-old man reported missing from Rockhampton has been located safe and well.

Police would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance.

2pm: POLICE are concerned for the welfare of a Rockhampton man who has been reported missing this afternoon.

Michael Hall aged 44, was last heard from last night at around 6.30pm.

Police and family hold concerns for his welfare as he has not made contact with his friends or family since.

He is described as Caucasian in appearance, around 172 centimetres tall with a proportionate build, brown eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Hall or may know of his whereabouts is urged to contact PoliceLink on 131 444.