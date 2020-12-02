UPDATE: More crews to battle bushfire near Yeppoon

Multiple crews are working to contain a fire at Bungundarra. Pic: file photo

UPDATE, 5.40pm: Three more crews have been deployed to help contain a large bushfire at Bungundarra.

It is understood fireys have commenced back burning near Werribee Rd to stop the flames reaching a nearby ‘plantation’.

Motorists in the area are urged to use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, call triple-0 (000) immediately.

INITIAL, 4.20pm: A large bushfire has taken hold of a sizeable portion of land, just north of Yeppoon.

QFES crews were called to Paddys Swamp Rd at Bungundarra around 4pm this afternoon.

Early reports suggested the fire was around 1000 metres by 700 metres in size.

It is also believed to be burning at a pace of around 15 metres every five minutes.

One crew is currently on scene, another six are en route.

The fire is now understood to be burning in a westerly direction.

There is no immediate threat to properties in the area.

More to come.