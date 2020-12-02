Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Multiple crews are working to contain a fire at Bungundarra. Pic: file photo
Multiple crews are working to contain a fire at Bungundarra. Pic: file photo
Breaking

UPDATE: More crews to battle bushfire near Yeppoon

kaitlyn smith
2nd Dec 2020 5:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 5.40pm: Three more crews have been deployed to help contain a large bushfire at Bungundarra.

It is understood fireys have commenced back burning near Werribee Rd to stop the flames reaching a nearby ‘plantation’.

Motorists in the area are urged to use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, call triple-0 (000) immediately.

INITIAL, 4.20pm: A large bushfire has taken hold of a sizeable portion of land, just north of Yeppoon.

QFES crews were called to Paddys Swamp Rd at Bungundarra around 4pm this afternoon.

Early reports suggested the fire was around 1000 metres by 700 metres in size.

It is also believed to be burning at a pace of around 15 metres every five minutes.

One crew is currently on scene, another six are en route.

The fire is now understood to be burning in a westerly direction.

There is no immediate threat to properties in the area.

More to come.

bungundarra rural fire brigade paddys swamp rd rockhampton bushfire yepoon bushfire
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Rocky pair charged over alleged prostitution ring

        Premium Content UPDATE: Rocky pair charged over alleged prostitution ring

        Breaking At least 25 people have been arrested in relation to the syndicate.

        ‘Go f-- yourself’: Violent offender fires up over jail term

        Premium Content ‘Go f-- yourself’: Violent offender fires up over jail term

        Crime Magistrate: “One suspects your violent behaviour isn’t improving”

        Teen still in hospital after serious Cap Coast crash

        Premium Content Teen still in hospital after serious Cap Coast crash

        News The young woman had to be cut from the wreckage of a vehicle before being airlifted...

        Bully snapper’s fave galleries from the past 12 months

        Premium Content Bully snapper’s fave galleries from the past 12 months

        Local Faces SNAP HAPPY: 250+ pics of CQ festivities, sports and the arts