Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service are on scene. Photo: Bev Lacey
Queensland Ambulance Service are on scene. Photo: Bev Lacey
Breaking

UPDATE: Motorcyclist in hospital after rear-ending car

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
6th Aug 2020 7:30 AM | Updated: 8:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 9AM: The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, has been transported to Biloela Hospital in a stable condition with a shoulder injury, chest pain and abrasions.

INITIAL: Two people are being assessed by paramedics after a motorbike reportedly rear-ended a car outside of Biloela this morning.

At 6.43am, emergency services were called to reports of the collision on Biloela Callide Rd, Mount Murchison.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman, paramedics are assessing a man and woman, who are both stable.

It is understood Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have made the area safe and left the incident in the hands of police.

More to come.

biloela motorbike crash queensland ambulance service
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BOUNDARY BATTLE: One Nation wades in to defend ratepayers

        Premium Content BOUNDARY BATTLE: One Nation wades in to defend ratepayers

        News One Nation has poured fuel on the fire of the border dispute raging between Rocky and Livingstone Shire.

        New crop research group based in CQ farming hub

        Premium Content New crop research group based in CQ farming hub

        News The group aims to bolster the productivity and profitability of northern farming...

        Mulambin to the world: A marriage of art and technology

        Premium Content Mulambin to the world: A marriage of art and technology

        Art & Theatre Yeppoon woman takes art skills worldwide amid pandemic.

        Government pressured to fast-track funding for Yeppoon Road

        Premium Content Government pressured to fast-track funding for Yeppoon Road

        News Construction could start on the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd upgrade before the end of...