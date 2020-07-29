UPDATE: Motorcyclist loses leg in Yeppoon Rd crash

UPDATE, 12.15pm: A 63-year-old male has been taken to Rockhampton hospital in a serious but stable condition following a car vs motorcycle collision near Yeppoon this morning.

It is understood the motorcyclist lost the lower half of his right leg in the Yeppoon Rd crash at Bondoola.

The driver of the passenger vehicle has reportedly escaped unharmed.

Circumstances surrounding the crash for now remain unclear.

Emergency services remain on scene directing traffic.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and proceed with caution.

INITIAL, 11.20am: Emergency services are responding to reports of a horrific motorbike vs vehicle collision near at Bondoola.

The two vehicles are said to have collided near the Oaks Service Station on Yeppoon Rd just before 11am this morning.

Early reports suggest the rider was thrown from the motorcycle and sustained a significant leg injury.

It is understood the 63-year-old male’s lower half of his right leg was amputated in the crash.

The driver of the vehicle is believed to be uninjured.

Both QPS and QAS have reportedly cordoned off the area.

Traffic is expected to be delayed for some time.

More to come.