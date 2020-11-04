UPDATE: Motorcyclist walks away from car vs. bike

A male rider has been involved in a car vs. motorbike collision.

UPDATE, 4.30pm: The rider of a motorbike has escaped without severe injury after colliding with a passenger vehicle.

The minor incident occurred around 2.20pm this afternoon on Lakes Creek Rd.

Both parties involved later declined transport to hospital.

It is understood both vehicles sustained minor damage.

INITIAL 2.50pm: Paramedics are currently en route to a car vs. motorbike crash at North Rockhampton.

Early reports suggested the vehicles collided on Lakes Creek Rd at Berserker around 2.20pm.

The male rider of the bike has reportedly sustained a deep laceration to his head.

Injuries to the other party are unclear at this time.

Circumstances surrounding the collision are also unknown.

More to come.