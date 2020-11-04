Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A male rider has been involved in a car vs. motorbike collision.
A male rider has been involved in a car vs. motorbike collision.
Breaking

UPDATE: Motorcyclist walks away from car vs. bike

kaitlyn smith
4th Nov 2020 4:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 4.30pm: The rider of a motorbike has escaped without severe injury after colliding with a passenger vehicle.

The minor incident occurred around 2.20pm this afternoon on Lakes Creek Rd.

Both parties involved later declined transport to hospital.

It is understood both vehicles sustained minor damage.

INITIAL 2.50pm: Paramedics are currently en route to a car vs. motorbike crash at North Rockhampton.

Early reports suggested the vehicles collided on Lakes Creek Rd at Berserker around 2.20pm.

The male rider of the bike has reportedly sustained a deep laceration to his head.

Injuries to the other party are unclear at this time.

Circumstances surrounding the collision are also unknown.

More to come.

berserker crash car vs motorbike lakes creek rd motorbike accident qas rockhampton qfes rockhampton rockhampton police
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WEATHER: Severe fire danger, hot temps for parts of CQ

        Premium Content WEATHER: Severe fire danger, hot temps for parts of CQ

        Weather Recent storms appear to have made way for a scorching few days as mercury tipped to hit 40 degrees.

        CQ’s frustrating wait for election winners to be declared

        Premium Content CQ’s frustrating wait for election winners to be declared

        Politics The winners in CQ might be appear obvious but no one is willing to concede until...

        Bicycle on Macca’s menu for drive-through thief

        Premium Content Bicycle on Macca’s menu for drive-through thief

        Crime A 52-year-old was told in court that he was getting too old to blame youthfulness...

        Fears alleged Gracemere child rapist had more victims

        Premium Content Fears alleged Gracemere child rapist had more victims

        Crime It is alleged a man used Snapchat to groom eight young people