UPDATE: Mt Morgan on No 7 Dam evacuation alert

3am: The Mount Morgan No. 7 Dam is now 0.8m above the spillway crest as Rockhampton Regional Council officers continue to closely monitor the situation.

The Emergency Action Plan (EAP) remains activated in its initial stage with the spillway crest needing to reach 1.5m before the next stage of the EAP is triggered.

Council and Fitzroy River Water said residents downstream were on alert for further updates.

"If we reach that (1.5m) trigger point, we will send an update advising residents downstream that they should be prepared to move to higher ground,” a council spokesman said.

"Council will continue closely monitoring storage levels and rainfall over the coming hours and release further updates.”

Heavy rain falling in the Mt Morgan area 2.45am, Thursday.

1.30am: Rockhampton Regional Council has activated its Emergency Action Plan for the Mount Morgan No. 7 Dam following heavy rainfall across the region.

A council spokesman this morning said the water level was .5m above spillway and Fitzroy River Water officers were keeping a close eye on the heavy falls feeding the catchment to the town's main dam.

At this stage residents downstream should be on alert for further updates should the action plan go to the next level where they may be required to relocate to higher ground.

This map shows the areas around Mt Morgan potentially at risk should an emergency happen at No 7 Dam. Contributed

The Mount Morgan No. 7 Dam has a storage capacity of 2,800mL and is a mass concrete dam with an earth levee located on the Dee River, immediately downstream of its junction with Limestone Creek.

It provides the main water supply for Mount Morgan and was constructed in 1990 by the Mount Morgan Gold Mine Company. The wall was raised by 4.5 metres in 1999.

