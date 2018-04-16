Menu
PILE UP AFTERMATH: Damaged vehicles were being towed after the four car pile up at the Main St and Yaamba Rd intersection.
UPDATE: Multi-car collision in front of North Rocky School

Leighton Smith
by
16th Apr 2018 3:00 PM

3:35pm: TRAFFIC is now flowing unimpeded and tow trucks are busily recovering vehicles involved in the four car nose-to-tail collision at the intersection of Main St and Yaamba Rd.

It is understood the vehicles involved were travelling southbound down Yaamba Rd at the time of the incident.

No injuries occurred, with police and ambulance crews leaving the scene once all the vehicles involved in the crash were safely off the road.

Fire crews and multiple tow truck operators are busily removing the vehicles and clearing the scene.

PILE UP AFTERMATH: Damaged vehicles were being towed after the four car pile up at the Main St and Yaamba Rd intersection.
PILE UP AFTERMATH: Damaged vehicles were being towed after the four car pile up at the Main St and Yaamba Rd intersection.
PILE UP AFTERMATH: Damaged vehicles were being towed after the four car pile up at the Main St and Yaamba Rd intersection.
3pm: EMERGENCY crews were summoned to a four vehicle pile up at the intersection near the front of Emmaus College this afternoon.

Queensland Police Media confirmed that around 2:30pm, four vehicles collided nose to tail at the traffic lights, at the intersection of Main St and Yaamba Rd.

They said there were no reports of injuries and although the road was partially blocked, traffic was being directed around the crash scene while it was being cleared.

PILE UP: Four vehicles crashed at the intersection of Main St and Yaamba Rd.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said they had one vehicle on scene and another on the the way.

They said Queensland Ambulance had left the scene with no one required to be transported to hospital.

With school due to return tomorrow, it was lucky that a potentially worse situation was avoided.

    Local Partners