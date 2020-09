Two vehicles have collided in North Rockhampton.

POLICE are currently attending the scene of a minor two-vehicle collision in Rockhampton’s north.

It is understood the vehicles collided at the corner of Yaamba Rd and Richardson Rd, Park Avenue just after 5pm.

A QPS spokesman has since confirmed no serious injuries had been sustained by either party.

Both vehicles have however sustained some minor damage.

Traffic is not expected to be impacted.

Motorists are urged to proceed with caution.