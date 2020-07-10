UPDATE: Multiple hospitalised after multi-vehicle crash

Three cars have reportedly collided at a major Rockhampton intersection this afternoon.

Three cars have reportedly collided at a major Rockhampton intersection this afternoon.

UPDATE, 4pm: A multi-vehicle crash which this afternoon bought one of Rockhampton’s busiest intersections to a momentary standstill has since been cleared.

Early reports suggested four vehicles had earlier collided at the intersection of Moores Creek Rd and Alexandra St, Park Avenue around 12.20pm.

However, it has since been confirmed only three vehicles were involved.

Six people were reportedly assessed by QAS paramedics, five of those were later transported to Rockhampton Hospital.

It is believed all suffered only minor injuries and remain in a stable condition.

Fire crews worked to clear the scene, with traffic once again moving freely 30 minutes later.

QPS also attended the scene and conducted traffic control for a short time.

The cause of the accident is unclear at this time.

INITIAL, 12.30pm: Emergency services are currently responding to a three-vehicle collision near Stockland Shopping Centre in Rockhampton’s North.

It is understood the incident occurred just after 12.20pm when a driver failed to give way at the intersection of Moores Creek Rd and Alexandra St.

QAS, QFES and QPS have reportedly just arrived on scene.

It is believed all occupants have self-extricated from the vehicles.

It is unclear at this time whether traffic has been significantly affected.

The condition of both drivers are also currently unknown.

More to come.