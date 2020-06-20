Menu
Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle crash in Frenchville.
UPDATE: Multiple injuries following Frenchville crash

kaitlyn smith
20th Jun 2020 10:56 AM
UPDATE: Multiple patients have been taken to Rockhampton Base Hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Frenchville this morning.

An adult from one of the vehicles has reportedly suffered some neck pain.

It is understood a 9-year-old girl is also being transported to hospital by her father.

A third patient has declined treatment.

QFS have been called to the scene as one vehicle is understood to be leaking fluid on the road.

INITIAL: Two vehicles have been involved in a road traffic crash this morning in Rockhampton.

The incident occurred around 10.49am at Kerrigan St in Frenchville.

It is unknown at this time was caused the accident.

Injuries to both parties are also unclear.

It is believed each vehicle has sustained moderate damage.

QAS and QPS are attending the scene.

More to come.

