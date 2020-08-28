UPDATE: Multiple vehicles cleared from CBD railway

Multiple vehicles have collided near Rockhampton’s CBD.

UPDATE, 7.10pm: The collision which occurred on the railway lines at Rockhampton’s CBD have since been cleared.

One vehicle sustained significant damage, rendering it unable to be driven.

All patients were assessed on scene, however were not taken to hospital.

Traffic is now moving freely through the area.

INITIAL, 6.20pm: Emergency crews are this evening on the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles in Rockhampton’s CBD.

Early reports suggest three vehicles collided around 6.05pm at the intersection of Denham and Denison St.

It is understood all occupants from the vehicles have self-extricated.

One of the vehicles has reportedly suffered significant damage.

No serious injuries have been reported at this time.

QPS, QFES and QAS are currently on scene.

Traffic will likely be impacted for some time.