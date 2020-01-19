Menu
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services. Photo: Zizi Averill
UPDATE: Neighbours save the day, extinguish fire

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
19th Jan 2020 12:15 PM
UPDATE, 12.15PM: Neighbours have come to the rescue and extinguished a house fire in Glenlee.

At about 11.55am, QFES received reports of a structure fire on Maclyn Ave, Glenlee.

Initial reports indicated no one was at home. The home owners are believed to be heading to Maroochydore, Sunshine Coast.

It is believed a solar hot water system was the cause of the fire.

The fire was extinguished by neighbours, who are now working with Ergon to isolate power within the home.

INITIAL: Emergency services are responding to reports of house fire on Maclyn Ave, Glenlee.

At about 11.55am, QFES received reports of a structure fire at this location.

Initial reports indicate no one is home.

Crews are en route.

More to come.

