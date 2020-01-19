UPDATE: Neighbours save the day, extinguish fire

UPDATE, 12.15PM: Neighbours have come to the rescue and extinguished a house fire in Glenlee.

At about 11.55am, QFES received reports of a structure fire on Maclyn Ave, Glenlee.

Initial reports indicated no one was at home. The home owners are believed to be heading to Maroochydore, Sunshine Coast.

It is believed a solar hot water system was the cause of the fire.

The fire was extinguished by neighbours, who are now working with Ergon to isolate power within the home.

