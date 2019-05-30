UPDATE: Neighbours were awoken by an 'almighty bang'

Emergency services were called to a house fire off Sackville St on Chong Rd, Stanwell, early this morning.

9.30AM: A near neighbour to the house fire at Stanwell this morning said they were woken by an "almighty bang” about 1.45am.

They said following the bang "all hell broke loose” and they could see flames painting the night sky.

According to a reporter at the scene, the house itself is completely gutted and there is a big purple dumper beside the house still smoking.

The same neighbours also reportedly heard another bang about 8am.

They also said the Rural Fire Service attended what appeared to be a ute on fire at 6pm the evening before on the side of Warren Rd at Stanwell.

Police are on site and investigations are ongoing to determine how the fire started after the alarm was first raised at 1.49am.

8AM: ANOTHER house has been destroyed by fire in the Rockhampton region overnight.

Emergency services were called to a house fire in Sackville St, Stanwell, at 1.49am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the house was completely destroyed.

Both QFES and Queensland Police Service report no one was inside the house at the time.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported paramedics were called to a house fire and no patients required QAS assistance and crews remained on standby for QFES.

It is the second house destroyed by fire in the region in the past 48 hours.

A Naughton St home was engulfed by flames at 4pm on Tuesday afternoon and totally gutted by 6.30pm, with multiple fire crews working to save the home.

Detective Sergeant Simon Barclay said scientific investigators will work at the home today to determine the cause of the blaze.

"Police are treating it as a suspicious due to the fact that we can't establish the cause of the fire just yet,” he said.

"Investigations are ongoing to determine how the fire started.”

The home will remain a crime scene throughout today and Det. Barclay said police asking for assistance from anyone in the area who may have seen something suspicious at the time of the fire, or in the hours or days before.

"The investigation is still in its early stages,” he said.

