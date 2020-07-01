UPDATE: Neighbours woke to explosions from fire

UPDATE 11.10AM:

Police will not be treating the house fire in Mount Morgan as suspicious, according to reports.

It is believed most of the house has been damaged in the fire in Bridge St this morning.

Reports indicate it is unsafe for entry due to damage to the floor of the house from the fire.

UPDATE 10.30AM:

Firefighters are still working on extinguishing hotspots of a house fire at Mount Morgan.

The Morning Bulletin reporter Jack Evans is at the scene where he has spoken to witnesses.

He saidtwo neighbours three doors down said they woke to explosions, and went to investigate.

“The houses on Bridge Street are packed together tight and they were worried it might spread to their house,” he said.

“One of the pair went to see if the family were okay and they were, it was her understanding that they possibly suffered smoke inhalation.”

The fire was mostly contained to the one house but a blue house next door had some damage on one wall.

“I’m just glad they were all safe” one of the neighbours said.

Mr Evans said the smell of burning plastic is really strong through town.

UPDATE 9.20AM: Reports indicate a house on fire at Mt Morgan is too unsafe for firefighters to enter.

It is believed the fire on Bridge St is under control but there were still hotspots in the house.

UPDATE, 9AM: Five people have been taken to hospital, with firefighters working hard to contain a house fire in Mount Morgan.

According to a QFES spokesperson, the fire has been contained to the structure on Bridge St, and crews are working to contain the fire further inside.

The spokesperson said there had been a partial structure collapse to one side of the building.

Five fire crews are currently on scene and Ergon Energy have been called to attend.

Four adults and one child have been taken to Mount Morgan Hospital for precautionary measures.

INITIAL: Fire crews are responding to reports of a house fire in Mt Morgan.

About 7.50am, firefighters were called to multiple reports of “thick black smoke” coming from a house on Bridge St.

One crew has arrived on scene and three more are on the way.

Reports suggest it is a timbre house with multiple gas bottles at rear and solar panels on the roof.

Reports also suggest the house is “fully involved” and firefighters are not able to enter.

All persons are believed to be out of the house.