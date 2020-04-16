UPDATE: No new CQ cases for COVID-19

Contact tracing is still underway for the ninth Central Queensland COVID-19 case with no new cases for the region reported today.

Five new cases were reported across the State however, bringing the total to 1001 while the total cases from April 1 were revised down from 999 to 996.

Queensland Health said it would notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.

Qld Health are contact tracing for the latest confirmed case of COVID-19 in CQ which was a Rockhampton-based worker at BMA’s Blackwater Mine who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday but was not believed to have had any recent travel overseas.

“The majority of Queensland cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas,” Qld Health said.

“The number of confirmed cases we see each day is expected to vary as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 situation across the state.”

Queensland COVID-19 update April 16. Five new cases to a 1001 total. The total cases from 15 April 2020 were revised down from 999 to 996.

“We want everyone to know they can play their part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in our community. Please follow the recommended advice from us and our federal counterparts in regards to social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing.

“Critically, make sure you are practising good hygiene and staying home, especially if you’re sick. Washing your hands properly and often is the gold standard of health advice that can help prevent viruses from entering your body.”

A person will generally be tested if they have a fever (or history of fever) or acute respiratory symptoms, and, in the last 14 days:

they were a close contact or a household contact of a confirmed case

they had been overseas, including on a cruise.

Testing may also be done for people who have a fever (or history of fever) or acute respiratory symptoms, AND:

work in vulnerable settings such as healthcare, aged or residential care, military, a school or child care, correction facilities, detention centres and boarding schools.

live in Brisbane, Gold Coast or Cairns

live in or travelled from a COVID-19 hotspot

live in or travelled from another state

live in a First Nations community.

Queensland Health is urging anyone who meets this criteria for testing, to contact a doctor immediately.

Before your appointment, please call ahead and advise of your symptoms and recent travel they can prepare for your visit.

The most up-to-date reliable information is available on the Queensland Health website at www.health.qld.gov.au/coronavirus

Almost 74,000 people in Queensland have been tested for the disease, including around 2200 in the past 24 hours.

“We’re maintaining that very high testing rate even though we’re having a much lower number of positive cases,” Health Minister Steve Miles said.