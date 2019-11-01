Menu
FIRE ALERT: QFES are on their way to fight a fire at Norman Gardens.
UPDATE: North Rocky fire extinguished, power restored

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
1st Nov 2019 1:41 PM
1.40PM: POWER has been restored to the North Rockhampton’s suburbs affected by the unplanned outage which happened earlier today. .

12.35PM: QFES has confirmed that a fire crew has extinguished the grass fire in Norman Gardens and has now left the scene.

The Ergon outage for the northern suburbs remains unresolved at this time.

12PM: FIRE crews are racing to fight at fire which has sprung up in Norman Gardens.

The vegetation fire reported to be burning near the intersection of Norman Rd and Yeppoon Rd.

The fire is understood to be “small” at this stage but could threaten the highway and nearby CQUniversity.

There is a power outage in the area due to “damage requiring emergency repairs” according to the Ergon website, which could be linked to the fire.

Locations affected include Limestone Creek, Ironpot, North Rockhampton, Norman Gardens, Rockyview, and Parkhurst with 461 customers affected.

Ergon crews have been tasked with repairing the fault.

QFES warns that smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

More to follow.

