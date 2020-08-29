UPDATE: Nose-to-tail cleared from major Rocky bridge

Two vehicles have collided on Rockhampton’s ‘Old Bridge’.

UPDATE, 3.40pm: Two males have walked away from a nose-to-tail collision unharmed.

The incident occurred at Fitzroy Bridge and Toft St, Berseker around 2.30pm.

The patients were assessed on scene, however declined transport to hospital.

Both vehicles have since left the scene with only minor damage.

Traffic is reportedly moving freely throughout the area.

INITIAL, 3pm: Emergency services are currently on the scene of a two vehicle crash at North Rockhampton.

It is understood the vehicles collided in a nose-to-tail on the on ramp of the Old Bridge.

The incident occurred around 2.20pm, blocking the entrance to the southbound lanes.

Two men, believed to be aged in their 20s and 60s, have self-extricated from the vehicles.

Early reports suggest no serious injuries have been sustained.

QFES, QPS and QAS are currently managing the scene.

Traffic will likely be impacted for some time.

Motorists are urged to proceed with caution.