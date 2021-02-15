UPDATE: Nth Rocky man “wedged” between the dash and seat of his truck

11.40am UPDATe:

QAS has advised the event was the result of a medical incident and the patient didn’t sustain any injuries.

10.15am Paramedics and fire officers are on way to Duck St, Kawana, where a man has reportedly spent hours “wedged” between the dashboard and seat of his truck.

It seems the man fell from the cab of his truck earlier this morning and become stuck.

The fire brigade is also attending to help free him.

He has suspected spinal injuries

