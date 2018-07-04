UPDATE: Old bridge blocked after car and motorbike crash

UPDATE 4.30pm: Queensland Police have confirmed that the bridge was cleared and opened up to traffic at 4pm today.

EARLIER: AN emergency situation is unfolding on the Fitzroy "Old” Bridge with news of a traffic crash involving a car and a motorbike.

Police have reportedly closed two lanes of the bridge heading southbound and only one lane northbound is open.

The accident which occurred around 3.20pm, was understood to have occurred at the south end of the bridge with emergency services currently rushing to the scene where a man is reportedly lying on the the road.

MAP: Crash site on Fitzroy Bridge. Google Maps

Queensland Ambulance have confirmed transporting one patient to the Rockhampton Hospital but were unable to confirm sex, age or extent of injuries.

BRIDGE CRASH: One patient was transported to Rockhampton hospital after a car vs motorbike incident. Contributed

More details to follow.