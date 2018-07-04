Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SALVAGE OPERATION: Motorbike accident on Fitzroy bridge.
SALVAGE OPERATION: Motorbike accident on Fitzroy bridge. Allan Reinikka ROK040718acrash2
Breaking

UPDATE: Old bridge blocked after car and motorbike crash

Leighton Smith
by
4th Jul 2018 4:34 PM

UPDATE 4.30pm: Queensland Police have confirmed that the bridge was cleared and opened up to traffic at 4pm today.

EARLIER: AN emergency situation is unfolding on the Fitzroy "Old” Bridge with news of a traffic crash involving a car and a motorbike.

Police have reportedly closed two lanes of the bridge heading southbound and only one lane northbound is open.

The accident which occurred around 3.20pm, was understood to have occurred at the south end of the bridge with emergency services currently rushing to the scene where a man is reportedly lying on the the road.

MAP: Crash site on Fitzroy Bridge.
MAP: Crash site on Fitzroy Bridge. Google Maps

Queensland Ambulance have confirmed transporting one patient to the Rockhampton Hospital but were unable to confirm sex, age or extent of injuries.

BRIDGE CRASH: One patient was transported to Rockhampton hospital after a car vs motorbike incident.
BRIDGE CRASH: One patient was transported to Rockhampton hospital after a car vs motorbike incident. Contributed

More details to follow.

old bridge tmbcrashes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Manager fired after sending brutal texts

    Manager fired after sending brutal texts

    News A STORE manager has been sacked after sending an employee a series of horrible texts saying she would lose her job if she didn’t come to work while her son was on...

    The Bully tackles 'Australia's hottest burger' challenge

    The Bully tackles 'Australia's hottest burger' challenge

    Offbeat There's only days left to try the taste bud searing burger

    • 4th Jul 2018 4:17 PM
    FIRED: Investigation leads to CQ's top fireman being sacked

    FIRED: Investigation leads to CQ's top fireman being sacked

    News CQ's highest ranking fireman has been sacked

    WATCH: Dave Taylor ruled out of Capras clash with Magpies

    WATCH: Dave Taylor ruled out of Capras clash with Magpies

    Sport Another key player is set to undergo a fitness test on Thursday

    • 4th Jul 2018 4:20 PM

    Local Partners