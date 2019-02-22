UPDATE: Oma expected to move north near Rockhampton

8.45PM: CYCLONE Oma may not be predicted to make landfall, but she will continue making her presence felt as she lingers off the Queensland coast.

The system is about 640km off the southeast Queensland coast, but Sky News chief meteorologist Tom Saunders today said it was expected to slowly track back north and be sitting off the Capricorn Coast by early next week.

Cap Coast swell.: Cap Coast swell.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Oma is still a Category 1, with sustained winds near the centre of 85kmh with wind gusts to 120kmh.

Mr Saunders said abnormally high tides and dangerous surf conditions are expected to affect Central Queensland by early next week, but the system itself will remain well off the coast.

Meteorologist with BoM Michael Gray said they are expecting the cyclone to move southeast through to this afternoon before heading up north.

"By Monday morning, we are expecting it to be up near Rockhampton but a long way offshore," Mr Gray said.

"It is expected to sit 800-1000km offshore by Monday afternoon.

"We don't expect too much in the way of impact.

"It is certainly not expected to cross the coast in the near future.

"Beyond Monday it is expected to move up towards the Coral Sea but still staying well offshore."

He said the system it not expected to make any significant impacts as it moves north.

"There maybe an increase in waves, swell and maybe some winds, but by that stage it will be further away from the coast than what it is now," he said.

"At the moment, in the terms of direct impacts next week, we are not expecting too much at all for the Rockhampton area. It's not something we are concerned about at this point in time."

BoM's Capricornia coastal waters forecast is for east to northeasterly swells between 1.5 to 2.5 metres inshore, increasing to three to five metres offshore, over the course of the weekend.

8.30AM: CYCLONE Oma may not be predicted to make landfall, but she will continue making her presence felt as she lingers off the Queensland coast.

The system is about 700km off the south-east Queensland coast, but Sky News chief meteorologist Tom Saunders today said it was expected to slowly track back north and be sitting off the Capricorn Coast by early next week.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Oma is still a Category 1, with sustained winds near the centre of 85kmh with wind gusts to 120kmh.

The system is expected to strengthen back to a Category 2 during the day as it moves north through Sunday and hovers off the coast.

Mr Saunders said abnormally high tides and dangerous surf conditions are expected to affect Central Queensland by early next week, but the system itself will remain well off the coast.

The bureau stated seas and swell were already increasing well ahead of the approach of Oma with dangerous surf about the east coast extending from far northern New South Wales northwards to Seventeen Seventy.

Beach erosion is likely to continue with the hazardous marine conditions.