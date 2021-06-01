The scene of a truck and car crash at Tinana.

One person is dead after a collision involving a car and truck on the Bruce Highway at Tinana near Maryborough.

Both lanes of the highway between the Alice Street ramp and Eatonvale Road were blocked on Tuesday night with closures expected to remain in place for several hours.

A second patient was assessed at the scene following the crash, which happened about 5.05pm, according to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman.

Motorists were urged to seek an alternate route or delay travel.

Originally published as UPDATE: One dead in Bruce Highway truck v car crash