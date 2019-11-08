Menu
A truck collided with another truck while driving along the Bruce Highway, pushing the smaller truck into another three cars.
Update: One driver transported to hospital after five vehicle crash

Steph Allen
8th Nov 2019 9:24 AM
9.20AM: ALL southbound lanes have been cleared after a five vehicle crash involving two trucks and five cars.

The incident occurred on Albert and Alma St this morning, with one of the trucks completely blocking the lanes.

Police arrived on scene and diverted traffic down Alma St.

 

One driver has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital with a minor neck injury.

The lanes are now reopening to traffic.

8.35AM: A FIVE vehicle accident involving two trucks is causing major traffic disruption on the Bruce Highway in Rockhampton.

Two trucks and three cars have been involved in an incident which has blocked all southbound traffic heading over the Neville Hewitt Bridge, back to the Bolsover St intersection.

One of the trucks involved is currently sitting on the median strip, with tow trucks expected to remove it.

 

Traffic has been backed up after a five vehicle accident near the Neville Hewitt Bridge this morning.
It is believed the larger truck collided with the smaller truck which then hit a Mazda.

The Mazda was then pushed forward into two other cars.

There don't appear to be any serious injuries at this time.

More to follow.

