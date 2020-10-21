UPDATE: One hospitalised after Fitzroy Bridge crash

At least four vehicles have collided on the Fitzroy Bridge. Photo: file photo

UPDATE, 4.40pm: Traffic is now flowing across the Fitzroy Bridge following an earlier four-vehicle collision.

A QFES spokesman confirmed both southbound lanes were reopened just after 4pm.

One patient has since been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

UPDATE, 4pm: Three patients involved in an earlier crash on the Fitzroy Bridge have escaped unharmed.

It is believed all had self-extricated their vehicles prior to the arrival of emergency services.

Both southbound lanes of the bridge remain closed to traffic at this time.

INITIAL, 3.30pm: Paramedics are on the scene of a four-vehicle collision on a major Rockhampton bridge.

Early reports suggest the major collision occurred on the Fitzroy Bridge around 3.10pm.

It is believed traffic across both southbound lanes has been blocked at this time.

All occupants have reportedly self-extricated from their vehicles.

Only minor damage to the vehicles has also been reported.

Motorists are urged to find an alternate route if possible.

QFES and QPS are currently en route.

More to come.