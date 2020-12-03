UPDATE: One hospitalised after multi-car CBD crash

CRASH: Two vehicles have collided at a major CBD intersection. Pic: file photo

CRASH: Two vehicles have collided at a major CBD intersection. Pic: file photo

UPDATE, 6.20pm: One patient has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash near Rockhampton CBD this evening.

It is understood the person is in a stable condition, having sustained only minor injuries.

At least three people were reportedly involved in the George St incident.

Traffic is now also moving freely after one of the vehicles blocked a lane of traffic.

Both vehicles have since reportedly been towed from the scene.

INITIAL, 5.45pm: Emergency crews are this evening attending a two-vehicle collision at a major Rockhampton intersection.

The incident ccurred at the corner of George St and Fitzroy St near the CBD just before 5.30pm.

It is understood all persons have since managed to self-extricate from the vehicles.

One person is reportedly being assessed by paramedics.

Early reports also indicated a vehicle has blocked one lane of traffic on Fitzroy St.

Minor traffic delays are expected for some time.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution.

More to come.