The car involved in the crash.
Breaking

UPDATE: One hospitalised in two-vehicle crash

Timothy Cox
14th Nov 2020 11:40 AM
UPDATE 12:15PM: ONE man is in hospital after a crash on the corner of Denham Street and Mary Street.

Paramedics were called to the scene of the car-truck crash at 11.22am, and police followed to direct traffic about 11.30am.

By 12:10pm the streets were clear.

The hospitalised man is in a stable condition.

INITIAL 11.30AM: POLICE and paramedics are responding to a crash on the corner of Denham Street and Mary Street.

Police were called to the crash about 11.30am.

Police are directing traffic.

qas queensland ambulance service rockhampton police
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

