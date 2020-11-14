UPDATE: One hospitalised in two-vehicle crash

The car involved in the crash.

UPDATE 12:15PM: ONE man is in hospital after a crash on the corner of Denham Street and Mary Street.

Paramedics were called to the scene of the car-truck crash at 11.22am, and police followed to direct traffic about 11.30am.

By 12:10pm the streets were clear.

The hospitalised man is in a stable condition.

INITIAL 11.30AM: POLICE and paramedics are responding to a crash on the corner of Denham Street and Mary Street.

Police were called to the crash about 11.30am.

Police are directing traffic.