UPDATE: One hospitalised in two-vehicle crash
UPDATE 12:15PM: ONE man is in hospital after a crash on the corner of Denham Street and Mary Street.
Paramedics were called to the scene of the car-truck crash at 11.22am, and police followed to direct traffic about 11.30am.
By 12:10pm the streets were clear.
The hospitalised man is in a stable condition.
