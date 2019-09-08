Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
UPDATE: One in hospital after crash in front of Rocky church

Aden Stokes
by
8th Sep 2019 11:18 AM
11.50AM: One person is in hospital after a two vehicle crash in front of a North Rockhampton Church.

At 11.06am, paramedics were called to the intersection at Farm St and Norman Rd, after two vehicles collided out front of Rockhampton Baptist Tabernacle.

A 58-year-old woman is believed to be one of four people involved. Initial reports indicate there were no entrapments.

One man and a woman were treated by paramedics at the scene. The woman was taken to Rockhampton Base Hospital in a stable condition with chest injuries.

It is believed one of the traffic lights is down at the scene.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are in the process of moving the second vehicle from the road. The northern section of Norman Rd will remain blocked until the vehicle has bee removed.

The traffic light on the corner of Farm St and Norman Rd is also believed to be down as a result of the crash.

