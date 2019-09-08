UPDATE: One in hospital after crash in front of Rocky church

11.50AM: One person is in hospital after a two vehicle crash in front of a North Rockhampton Church.

At 11.06am, paramedics were called to the intersection at Farm St and Norman Rd, after two vehicles collided out front of Rockhampton Baptist Tabernacle.

A 58-year-old woman is believed to be one of four people involved. Initial reports indicate there were no entrapments.

One man and a woman were treated by paramedics at the scene. The woman was taken to Rockhampton Base Hospital in a stable condition with chest injuries.

It is believed one of the traffic lights is down at the scene.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are in the process of moving the second vehicle from the road. The northern section of Norman Rd will remain blocked until the vehicle has bee removed.

11.15AM: Emergency services are racing to a church on North Rockhampton, after receiving reports of a two vehicle traffic crash.

The traffic light on the corner of Farm St and Norman Rd is also believed to be down as a result of the crash.