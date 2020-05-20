UPDATE: One man is in hospital following a truck rollover

Queensland Ambulance Service are on scene.

Queensland Ambulance Service are on scene.

UPDATE, 9.20AM: A man has been transported to the Alpha Healthcare Facility in a stable condition with minor injuries.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokesman the vehicle has been removed from the roadway.

INITIAL: Paramedics are on scene at what is believed to be a truck rollover on the Capricorn Highway, east of Alpha.

At 5.40am, paramedics were called to reports of a road traffic crash on the Capricorn Hwy and Cooinda Rd.

Police and fire crews were also on scene.

Half of one lane is reportedly blocked, signage has been requested from the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

Initial reports suggest all occupants are out of the vehicle.

More to come.