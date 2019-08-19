Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service.
UPDATE: One person has died following a horrific crash in CQ

Aden Stokes
by
19th Aug 2019 7:55 AM
9.45AM: It is understood one person has died following a horrific crash between a truck and a car near Longreach this morning.

At 6am, paramedics were called to the scene of a truck and vehicle crash on Cramsie Muttaburra Rd.

Paramedics were on scene assessing one person, reported to be in a critical condition. It is understood they have since died.

The Statewide Traffic Management Centre has also advised the Cramsie Muttaburra Rd is still closed due to the crash.

The Forensic Crash Unit is on scene investigating.

7.50AM: One person is in a critical condition following a truck and vehicle crash near Longreach this morning.

At 6am, paramedics were called to the scene of a truck and vehicle crash on Cramsie Muttaburra Rd.

Paramedics are on scene assessing one person, reported to be in a critical condition.

The Statewide Traffic Management Centre has also advised the Cramsie Muttaburra Rd is currently closed due to the crash.

The Forensic Crash Unit is on scene investigating.

More to come.

