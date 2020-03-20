Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service.
Breaking

UPDATE: One person in hospital after three cars collide

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
20th Mar 2020 9:08 AM


UPDATE, 9AM: One person is in hospital after three cars collided in South Rockhampton this morning.

At 8.11am, emergency services were called to reports of a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of George and Denham St.

A QAS spokesperson said three people were assessed at the scene.

The spokesperson said one person was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition, while the other two people declined hospital transportation.

Reports suggest the three vehicles have been removed from the road, unblocking traffic.

INITIAL: Three cars have collided in South Rockhampton, blacking one lane of traffic.

At 8.11am, emergency services were called to reports of a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of George and Denham St.

QFES are on scene making the area safe. One lane of traffic is reportedly blocked northbound of Gladstone Rd.

A QAS spokesperson said all three people involved were out of their vehicles and stable, with no serious injuries.

Initial reports suggest one person may be transported to Rockhampton Hospital.

