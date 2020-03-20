UPDATE: One person in hospital after three cars collide

UPDATE, 9AM: One person is in hospital after three cars collided in South Rockhampton this morning.

At 8.11am, emergency services were called to reports of a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of George and Denham St.

A QAS spokesperson said three people were assessed at the scene.

The spokesperson said one person was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition, while the other two people declined hospital transportation.

Reports suggest the three vehicles have been removed from the road, unblocking traffic.

INITIAL: Three cars have collided in South Rockhampton, blacking one lane of traffic.

QFES are on scene making the area safe. One lane of traffic is reportedly blocked northbound of Gladstone Rd.

A QAS spokesperson said all three people involved were out of their vehicles and stable, with no serious injuries.

Initial reports suggest one person may be transported to Rockhampton Hospital.