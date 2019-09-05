Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Vehicle being towed after a three vehicle crash on Moores Creek Rd.
Vehicle being towed after a three vehicle crash on Moores Creek Rd. Jann Houley
Breaking

UPDATE: One person in hospital after three vehicle crash

Aden Stokes
by
5th Sep 2019 8:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: ONE person has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

According to paramedics the crash was only very minor.

8.10AM: THREE vehicles have collided at a busy North Rockhampton roundabout.

At 8.04am, emergency services were called to a three vehicle traffic crash on Moores Creek Rd, at the Feez St at the roundabout.

Early reports indicate there is a lot of damage.

At least one man is involved and is reportedly feeling very unwell.

All emergency services are responding to the scene.

More to come.

moores creek rd three vehicle crash tmbbreaking
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Schwarten cleared of wrongdoing by corruption commission

    premium_icon Schwarten cleared of wrongdoing by corruption commission

    News Former Rocky MP says allegations were a 'monstrous lie from start to finish'

    Activists expected to face court over alleged Adani assault

    premium_icon Activists expected to face court over alleged Adani assault

    Breaking Video footage of alleged incident handed to police

    • 5th Sep 2019 10:04 AM
    COURT: 33 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

    premium_icon COURT: 33 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

    Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton court today

    Strike a pose: Aged care facility marks 70 years in style

    premium_icon Strike a pose: Aged care facility marks 70 years in style

    News Carinity takes a step back in time with fashions from various eras

    • 5th Sep 2019 10:00 AM