UPDATE: One person in hospital after three vehicle crash

Vehicle being towed after a three vehicle crash on Moores Creek Rd. Jann Houley

UPDATE: ONE person has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

According to paramedics the crash was only very minor.

8.10AM: THREE vehicles have collided at a busy North Rockhampton roundabout.

At 8.04am, emergency services were called to a three vehicle traffic crash on Moores Creek Rd, at the Feez St at the roundabout.

Early reports indicate there is a lot of damage.

At least one man is involved and is reportedly feeling very unwell.

All emergency services are responding to the scene.

More to come.