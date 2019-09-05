UPDATE: One person in hospital after three vehicle crash
UPDATE: ONE person has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.
According to paramedics the crash was only very minor.
8.10AM: THREE vehicles have collided at a busy North Rockhampton roundabout.
At 8.04am, emergency services were called to a three vehicle traffic crash on Moores Creek Rd, at the Feez St at the roundabout.
Early reports indicate there is a lot of damage.
At least one man is involved and is reportedly feeling very unwell.
All emergency services are responding to the scene.
More to come.