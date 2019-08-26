UPDATE: One person in hospital after two vehicles collide

Two vehicles have crashed on the corner of Berserker and High St, north Rockhampton.

8.15AM: ONE person is in hospital after two vehicles collided on north Rockhampton, across from Bauhinia House.

At 7.47am, paramedics were to a two vehicle crash on the corner of Berserker and High St.

Initial reports indicate three people were involved and had removed themselves from the vehicles before emergency services responded to the scene.

One person was transported to to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition. The two other people involved declined hospital transportation.

The vehicles have been towed from the scene and the road is now clear.

