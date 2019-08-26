Menu
Two vehicles have crashed on the corner of Berserker and High St, north Rockhampton.
Two vehicles have crashed on the corner of Berserker and High St, north Rockhampton. Leighton Smith
Breaking

UPDATE: One person in hospital after two vehicles collide

Aden Stokes
by
26th Aug 2019 8:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

8.15AM: ONE person is in hospital after two vehicles collided on north Rockhampton, across from Bauhinia House.

At 7.47am, paramedics were to a two vehicle crash on the corner of Berserker and High St.

Initial reports indicate three people were involved and had removed themselves from the vehicles before emergency services responded to the scene.

One person was transported to to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition. The two other people involved declined hospital transportation.

The vehicles have been towed from the scene and the road is now clear.

8AM: EMERGENCY services are on scene at a two vehicle crash on north Rockhampton, across from Bauhinia House.

At 7.47am, paramedics were to a two vehicle crash on the corner of Berserker and High St.

Initial reports indicate three people were involved and had removed themselves from the vehicles before emergency services responded to the scene.

At this stage injuries are unknown and it is also unknown whether anyone will require hospital transportation.

Police are directing traffic on the northern side of Berserker St while vehicles are being towed from the scene.

More to come.

north rockhampton queensland ambulance service tmbcrash two vehicle crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

