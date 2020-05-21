Menu
Paramedics have been called to reports of a single-vehicle into pole on Adelaide Park Rd and Braithwaite St, Yeppoon. Photo: Bev Lacey
UPDATE: One person is in hospital after crashing into a pole

Darryn Nufer
Aden Stokes
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
21st May 2020 7:27 AM
UPDATE, 7.30AM: One person was transported to Capricorn Coast Hospital in a stable condition.

INITIAL: A car has been badly damaged in a single-vehicle crash in Yeppoon tonight.

Paramedics were called to an accident on Adelaide Park Rd and Braithwaite St at 6.48pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the car crashed off the side of a roundabout and collided with a pole.

The police spokesman said all occupants had managed to get out of the vehicle themselves.

adelaide park rd car into pole yeppoon crash
