UPDATE: One person is in hospital after crashing into a pole

Paramedics have been called to reports of a single-vehicle into pole on Adelaide Park Rd and Braithwaite St, Yeppoon. Photo: Bev Lacey

UPDATE, 7.30AM: One person was transported to Capricorn Coast Hospital in a stable condition.

INITIAL: A car has been badly damaged in a single-vehicle crash in Yeppoon tonight.

Paramedics were called to an accident on Adelaide Park Rd and Braithwaite St at 6.48pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the car crashed off the side of a roundabout and collided with a pole.

The police spokesman said all occupants had managed to get out of the vehicle themselves.