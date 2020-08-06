Menu
Four vehicles have collided on the Bruce Hwy near Alligator Creek.
Breaking

UPDATE: One trapped in multi-vehicle Bruce Hwy crash

kaitlyn smith
6th Aug 2020 4:24 PM
FOUR vehicles have collided on the Bruce Hwy near Alligator Creek, south of Mackay.

The frightening multi-vehicle incident reportedly occurred around 3.50pm this afternoon.

It is understood one patient remains entrapped inside a small hatchback vehicle.

All others involved were able to free themselves from the wreckage.

QAS, QPS and QFES are currently managing the scene.

Two additional fire crews have been deployed to assist.

All lanes of traffic in both directions have subsequently been closed.

Traffic is expected to be heavily impacted for some time.

Motorists are advised to proceed with caution.

