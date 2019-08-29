Menu
Queensland Fire and Rescue.
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Alistair Brightman
UPDATE: One woman in hospital after fire destroys a CQ home

Aden Stokes
by
29th Aug 2019 11:26 AM
3PM: A WOMAN has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital following a devastating house fire that has destroyed a family home.

At 10.10am, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services received a call about a house fire on Redbank Rd, cross street Glenroy Rd, Morinish.

Four fire crews remain on scene dampening down. The fire was completely extinguished by 1pm.

A woman in her 80's suffered burns to her hands and neck and was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition. A second person declined hospital transportation.

Police investigations into the fire are ongoing. Initial unconfirmed reports indicated the fire may not be suspicious, however police could not confirm this.

12.30PM: DETAILS have emerged surrounding a devastating fire that has left an elderly CQ couple without a home.

At 10.10am, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services received a call about a house fire on Redbank Rd, cross street Glenroy Rd, Morinish.

Unconfirmed reports indicate the fire may have started in the laundry, where the owners had an old twin-tub washing machine.

The same unconfirmed reports indicate the woman attempted to pull the washing machine out to the backyard and suffered burns to her hands and neck.

She is expected to be transported to Rockhampton Hospital.

12PM: A HOME has been destroyed after devastating fire in Morinish earlier this morning.

At 10.10am, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services received a call about a house fire on Redbank Rd, cross street Glenroy Rd.

One fire crew was sent to the scene and arrived about 11am. They reported the house was isolated, with "no exposures around the house”.

Five more fire crews arrived shortly after to help battle the blaze.

At 11.10am, it was reported the house had collapsed in on itself.

The devastating inferno was out by 11.32am, with the house reported as being contained at 11.48am.

Fire crews remain on scene, with the roof reported as "still smouldering”.

Initial reports indicate all residents had made it outside of the house. One person is believed to have suffered burns to their hands.

Ergon, police and paramedics are also reported as being on scene.

11.15AM: FIRE crews are responding to reports of a house on fire in Central Queensland.

At 10.10am, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services received a call about a house fire on Redbank Rd, cross street Glenroy Rd, Morinish.

One fire crew was sent to the scene and arrived about 11am. They reported the house was isolated, with "no exposures around the house”.

There is no information on the size of the fire or extent of the damage, if any, at this point in time.

Initial reports indicate all residents had made it outside of the house.

Five more fire crews are on their way.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

